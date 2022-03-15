ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13.2 (0.31%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 85.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,416 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered the Commissioners, Inland Revenue, Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Zones Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to have jurisdiction over financial institutions to obtain information about the non-resident persons (NRPs). In this connection, the FBR has issued a notification Monday.

The FBR has already empowered Commissioners Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Zones to seek details of financial accounts and sources of investments, etc, of reported persons under Multilateral Competent Authority Agreements with other tax jurisdictions or from OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) member countries.

According to the notification, the Commissioner Inland Revenue shall exercise the powers and perform functions, as conferred under section 108, 165B of the Income Tax Ordinance and section 182 (1A), (7), (17), (25), (26), (27),and (28) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

FBR takes step to strengthen Directorate General of ITO

The Commissioners can exercise powers under section 108 (transactions between associates) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The Commissioner may, in respect of any transaction between persons who are associates, distribute, apportion or allocate income, deductions or tax credits between the persons as is necessary to reflect the income that the persons would have realised in an arm’s length transaction.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue shall exercise the powers under section 165B (furnishing of information by financial institutions including banks). Every financial institution shall make arrangements to provide information regarding non-resident [or any other reportable] persons to the Board in the prescribed form and manner for the purpose of automatic exchange of information under bilateral agreement or multilateral convention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR NRPs Financial accounts Automatic Exchange of Information AEOI Zones

Comments

1000 characters

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories