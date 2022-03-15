Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
15 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Kohat Cement - - - - 14.04.2022 08.04.2022 (*) to
Company Limited 11.00. A.M. 14.04.2022
EOGM
Pakistan International - - - - 16.04.2022 08.04.2022 to
Airlines Corporation 10.00. A.M. 16.04.2022
Limited-Class-B AGM
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure and EOGM.
