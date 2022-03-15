KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Kohat Cement - - - - 14.04.2022 08.04.2022 (*) to Company Limited 11.00. A.M. 14.04.2022 EOGM Pakistan International - - - - 16.04.2022 08.04.2022 to Airlines Corporation 10.00. A.M. 16.04.2022 Limited-Class-B AGM ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure and EOGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022