ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -296.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood

  • 'The building blocks to rapid economic growth are coming into place,' said the Advisor to PM on Commerce, Investment and Industries
BR Web Desk 14 Mar, 2022

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will improve connectivity and trade among countries in the region.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said that as a result of better regional connectivity, trade is increasing and trucks from Pakistan will go to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan via Afghanistan next week (Monday).

“This is the beginning of regional connectivity… We have put the transit agreements, trucking customs in place, so now we are all set,” said Dawood.

He added that steps are being taken to stabilize the national economy and focus is being given on increasing exports.

He also said “the building blocks to rapid economic growth are coming into place,” adding that “through the cooperation of the Chinese government we got out of our power difficulties, and we have substantially improved our infrastructure.”

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

He said that guiding principles adopted by the government are beginning to show substantial results, one of which was “to move away from being a trading economy to a manufacturing economy,” said Dawood.

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

“We do not want just import of finished goods and use that as the engine of growth for our GDP, we want import substitution and through that, we must make in Pakistan,” which will lead to an export-led growth strategy, said Dawood, while emphasising exports to ensure Pakistan’s long-term survival.

He said that like the preceding year Pakistan is on track to set another exports record this year.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Trade CPEC Exports regional connectivity

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood

PTI to hold jalsa at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

Sidra Ameen becomes first Pakistani woman to score century in World Cup

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

Read more stories