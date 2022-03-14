ANL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
ASC 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
AVN 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-4.96%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FNEL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
GGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.57%)
GTECH 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.36%)
PACE 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 30.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
TELE 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.65%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.01%)
TREET 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.55%)
TRG 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.68%)
UNITY 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.43%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,302 Decreased By -46.7 (-1.07%)
BR30 15,159 Decreased By -435.5 (-2.79%)
KSE100 43,378 Decreased By -275.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 16,837 Decreased By -139.2 (-0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
LME aluminium slips amid diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine crisis

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

London aluminium prices slipped on Monday as diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict were stepped up, even as the fighting intensified.

A Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

“I don’t think the Russia-Ukraine issue is going away anytime soon, but any kind of talks about returning on the negotiating table will calm nerves,” said Vijay L Bhambwani, head of research at Mumbai-based Equitymaster.

Aluminium set for big weekly fall as prices whipsaw

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $3,460 a tonne by 0640 GMT. The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 21,900 yuan ($3,446.76) a tonne.

Benchmark copper on the LME fell 1.1% to $10,072 a tonne.

“Headlines from the Ukraine crisis continue to dominate sentiment,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Russia produces about 6% of the world’s aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Mounting sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine has disrupted air and sea shipments of commodities produced and exported by Russia.

Also on investors’ radar is the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, where it is expected to start raising interest rates at the end of the meeting, with inflation running hot.

LME lead ticked 0.1% higher to $2,328.5 a tonne, zinc rose 0.9% to $3,849 and tin fell 1.9% to $43,250.

ShFE copper eased 0.4% to 71,860 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 2% to 204,300 yuan, zinc fell 0.8% to 25,390 yuan, lead inched 0.1% lower to 15,235 yuan and tin fell 2.6% to 332,660 yuan.

China’s refined tin output from major smelters fell 4.9% in February from the previous month, affected by maintenance and holidays, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.

LME on Friday defended its decision to suspend nickel trading when prices doubled within hours. It did not provide any further details about reopening.

LME aluminium aluminium producer aluminium price

