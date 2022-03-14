ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.55%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.09%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,331 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,341 Decreased By -253.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 43,621 Decreased By -32 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,940 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gains ahead of Feb inflation data

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous week, as financial heavyweights advanced, while global investor sentiment was also buoyed by hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 16,670.20 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.35% to 55,746.

Most stocks markets in Asia firmed after both Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks.

In domestic news, investors will be looking out for data on February retail inflation, due later in the day, which likely slipped marginally, according to a Reuters poll last week.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index gained 1.15% and 0.90%, respectively.

HDFC Bank added 2.4% after the company said on Saturday the central bank had lifted restrictions on some of its activities under its digital programme.

Among individual stocks, digital payments company Paytm slid 10.2%, after the central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend gains ahead of Feb inflation data

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories