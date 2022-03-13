No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

ISLAMABAD: Amid simmering tensions coupled with mercurial political temperatures, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), a key ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday, hinted at announcing its policy today (Sunday) whether to stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan or join hands with his most formidable foes – Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

After a consultative meeting of the party, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the party would likely make a final decision on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said that there was no confusion in the party ranks and the final decision on the no-trust move would be taken by Sunday.

During the meeting, participants concluded that no PTI ally is happy with the federal government’s performance and the PML-Q will have to make its own political decision shortly or else it will be left in the lurch.

They said that the PML-Q leader, Pervez Elahi, has taken other government allies under his wing and has committed to make a unanimous decision in collaboration with them.

'Big decisions' needed to control political situation, Pervaiz Elahi tells federal govt

“We will make decisions taking into consideration the national interest and political future,” the sources quoted Elahi as saying, adding that other participants of the meeting expressed their concerns over the non-fulfilment of promises in Punjab.

The sources said that the meeting also discussed the ongoing political situation especially the activities of Jahangir Tareen group, which is yet to take a decision about extending support to the government.

The participants said that the party should take final decision as soon as possible or else “we will be left in the lurch”.

The sources said that PML-Q MNA and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was in favour of parting ways with ruling PTI, while other PML-Q leaders including Moonis Elahi were against quitting the alliance.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi came face-to-face after the former said that “he isn’t among those allies who blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting the top slot in Punjab despite having only five members”. “I am not like those who have five seats and blackmail the premier to assume the chief minister’s office,” the interior minister said in an apparent reference to the PML-Q leaders — who have reportedly demanded to de-seat CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

