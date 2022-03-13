ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Renewable energy projects — I

Engr. Ainul Abedin Updated 13 Mar, 2022

An important subject, as covered in BR issue of 28 Feb (Markets and Corporates), needs to be emphasised as very little action is being taken to reduce energy costs, even though we have acute energy crises. Long-term solution must be based on our hydel potential but for present demand, we need to take advantage of solar energy. We are in a “rich solar zone” and yet, we have very little to show! Gas fuel costs in inefficient thermal power plants are “out of control”, with further production of higher costs and still, we are ignoring this solar “free energy” source!

We should have had “many” large Concentrated Solar Power Plants (CSP), cheapest power and with good engineering design, upto 16 hours daily availability, but really, we have nothing to show that we care! Do we really want to solve our energy crises or we will continue to ignore the obvious and suffer?

It was noted that the installed capacity of solar power across the world has witnessed 5,000 percent increase and yet, we have really nothing to show, though we have excellent solar energy availability in parts of Balochistan, upper Sindh and lower Punjab. This source would have most economical and reliable energy and would have made all the difference in solving our energy crises and at low cost!

(To be continued tomorrow)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

energy projects energy crises CSP Solar Power Plants

Engr. Ainul Abedin

Comments

1000 characters

Renewable energy projects — I

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories