PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.226 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,940. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.783 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 2.771 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.186 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.566 billion), DJ (PKR 849.112 million), Platinum (PKR 799.204 million), Silver (PKR 686.160 million), SP 500 (PKR 238.648 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.394 million), Copper (PKR 112.576 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 67.751 million). In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.157 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

