ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may consolidate in $104.87-$114.66 range

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may consolidate in a range of $104.87-$114.66 per barrel for one or two days before falling again.

The support at $104.87 is strengthened by a similar one of $104.50.

These supports are likely to work together to stop the fall again and trigger a bounce weaker than the one from the March 9 low of $103.63.

The depth of the fall from $130.50 suggests a completion of a five-wave cycle from $62.43.

Over the next one or two weeks, oil is expected to fall towards the bottom of the wave (4) around $88.43.

A break below $104.87 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $98.82. On the daily chart, oil broke a support at $114.89 after failing to break a resistance at $128.61.

It is highly likely to fall towards the next support at $94.86, near the bottom of a wave iv.

The depth of the fall so far looks good enough to confirm a reversal of the uptrend from $10.07.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may consolidate in $104.87-$114.66 range

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Read more stories