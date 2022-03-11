Palm oil may retest resistance at 7,100 ringgit
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 7,100 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain to 7,302 ringgit.
The rise from the March 4 low of 6,166 ringgit may have adopted a five-wave mode.
The wave 5 is unfolding, which is expected to travel above 7,302 ringgit.
The pattern from the March 2 high of 7,108 ringgit looks like an ending triangle, which also suggests a further gain to 7,302 ringgit.
A break below 6,898 ringgit will signal an extension of the wave 4 towards 6,773 ringgit.
On the daily chart, the contract is facing a resistance at 7,166 ringgit.
A break could open the way towards 8,289 ringgit, as suggested by the upper channel.
Confirmation of a break will be when palm oil stands firm above 7,166 ringgit.
A failure to break could trigger a further consolidation or a deep drop towards 6,404 ringgit.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
