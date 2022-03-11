ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest resistance at 7,100 ringgit

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 7,100 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain to 7,302 ringgit.

The rise from the March 4 low of 6,166 ringgit may have adopted a five-wave mode.

The wave 5 is unfolding, which is expected to travel above 7,302 ringgit.

The pattern from the March 2 high of 7,108 ringgit looks like an ending triangle, which also suggests a further gain to 7,302 ringgit.

A break below 6,898 ringgit will signal an extension of the wave 4 towards 6,773 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract is facing a resistance at 7,166 ringgit.

A break could open the way towards 8,289 ringgit, as suggested by the upper channel.

Confirmation of a break will be when palm oil stands firm above 7,166 ringgit.

A failure to break could trigger a further consolidation or a deep drop towards 6,404 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest resistance at 7,100 ringgit

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Read more stories