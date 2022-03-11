ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Gold slips on higher yields; set for second weekly gain on Ukraine woes

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

Gold slipped on Friday, as US Treasury yields gained on red-hot inflation data capping bullion’s safe-haven appeal, but prices were set for a second weekly gain after talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to make any progress.

Spot gold shed 0.3% to $1,990.70 per ounce by 0417 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,996.30.

“To a large degree it’s going to be a war-driven trade again. But what’s going to cap sentiment in the absence of any war-time escalation is the FOMC, which is going to be a little bit more hawkish than what markets have currently priced in,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose after US inflation data saw its sharpest increase in 40 years, locking in expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, while the European Central Bank took a hawkish turn on Thursday.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors scurried to safe-haven assets over the Ukraine crisis that led to a rally in gold prices, which have jumped as much as 8.5% in the last two weeks, bringing them closer to their record levels hit in August 2020.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,976 per ounce, a break could cause a fall into $1,924-$1,953 range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 0.6% to $2,945.52 per ounce.

The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on Monday, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $25.68 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.6% to $1,062.51 and was set for its worst weekly decline since November.

Gold Spot gold bullion

