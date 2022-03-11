ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has decided to seek clarification from Ministry of Law on issue of mismatch of charging interest between the Ordinance, GSA and PPA, which is creating a hurdle in recovery of Gas Development Surcharge (GDS), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Permanent Reconciliation Committee (PRC) on non-realization of Late Payment Surcharge (LPS)/ interest on delay on non-realization of Late Payment Surcharge (LPS)/ interest on delayed payment of Gas Development Surcharge.

The meeting was participated by Chief Finance Officer- GHCL, Deputy Solicitor-Law Division, Director Audit-Petroleum & Natural Resources, Director General (Gas), Deputy Director (F&P) and Accounts Officer (F&P).

Director General (Gas) presented brief background of the gas development surcharge under the Natural Gas (Development Surcharge) Ordinance, 1967. He further stated that the outstanding GDS and interest thereon is charged by the gas suppliers to the power plants, especially GENCO/ Guddu power plant.

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) contested that they have reconciled the amount of interest with Mari Petroleum Company Limited; however, it could not be done with Pakistan Petroleum Limited. He also stated that there is a mismatch of charging of interest in the Natural Gas (Development Surcharge) Ordinance and the relevant Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) with the gas supplier.

Secretary Petroleum Division opined that the Natural Gas (Development Surcharge) Ordinance, being the law of the land, has an overriding effect on the GSA.

While summing up the meeting, following decisions were taken: (i) gas supplier to provide updated figures of GDS and its interest receivable from power sector ;(ii) the gas supplier will also provide invoicing mechanism under which the GDS and its interest is charged to the power companies and also treatment of amount received from the power plants against the invoices with specific reference to GDS and interest thereon;(iii) GHCL to provide updated figures of GDS and its interest payable to the gas producers;(iv) the issue of mismatching of interest between the Ordinance, GSA and PPA will be referred to Law Division for clarification and ;(vi) it was also agreed that GHCL to suggest mechanism for payment of undisputed amount of GDS and its interest before the next meeting of the Committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GAS PETROLEUM DIVISION GHCL GENCO

Comments

1000 characters

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Read more stories