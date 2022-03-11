Speaker urged to convene NA session on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat suggested National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene session of the house on March 14 for debating and voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the National Assembly Secretariat suggested the speaker National Assembly that three days should be fixed for debating on the no-confidence motion and voting should be held on March 18.

However, the sources said the final decision on the proposal of the National Assembly Secretariat would be taken by Speaker of the National Assembly Qaiser.

Session requisition, no-trust resolution: Timing to summon NA prerogative of speaker

The Legal Branch National Assembly said that according to the opposition’s requisition, the speaker can now convene a meeting at any time. It should be noted that according to the rules, the National Assembly session, after requisition, has to be convened within 14 days.

Legal Branch officials further said the National Assembly has to convene and vote on it within three to seven days of the motion of no-confidence being tabled. They said it was not written anywhere in the Constitution that the session will be held in the National Assembly Hall.

The session of the National Assembly can be held in the Senate Hall or any other place, they said.

