PML-N accuses govt of ‘launching attack’ on Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday accused the government of launching an “attack” on the Parliament Lodges to harass parliamentarians following a heavy contingent of police entered the residential apartments of the lawmakers to go after volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Talking to media persons, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb directly accused Prime Minister Imran Khan for “misusing” his authority by launching an “attack” on the Parliament Lodges through sending a heavy contingent of Islamabad police to the lodges.

“Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at the lodges to harass the lawmakers in frustration of the no-confidence motion against him… This is an attack on the lodges,” she said, adding that it is a private property of the members where families are residing andthe police deployment should immediately be withdrawn.

Earlier, Islamabad police moved inside the Parliament Lodges when a meeting of “Ansaar-ul-Islam”— volunteers of the JUI-F had a scheduled meeting to discuss providing private security to the members, reportedly to avert any abduction of the lawmakers, as a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister is expected in the coming few days.

Aurangzeb, however, dispelled the impression that there were any armed group except the volunteers of the JUI-F at the lodges.

“This action has been taken in sheer frustration, as he [the PM] is now sure that his days are numbered and he knew that the people of Pakistan has rejected him. Do whatever you want to do. We are coming to oust you by the vote of your own members,” she asked the premier. “If you’re not worried then why are you hesitant to call the National Assembly session. We demand that the session should be called even tomorrow (Friday),” she added.

Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb and senior party leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, while speaking at a news conference hit back at Prime Minister Khan for accusing the opposition to have moved the no-trust motion at the behest of “foreign hands”.

Khurram Dastgir Khan referred to various previous statements of the prime minister such as the alleged “attacks” on the country’s premier intelligence agency and institutions allegedly for helping in creating al-Qaeda and the Taliban, while sitting abroad.

He described Pakistan’s foreign policy is the most “appeasing” towards India during the past four years of the PTI government, adding that Pakistan has been “isolated” due to the “failed” foreign policy.

He also stated that the prime minister’s Russia visit took place at the most “inappropriate” time and the “repercussions” of the trip have already been started.

“Due to the failed foreign policy, Pakistan’s position has weakened and India came out to be stronger,” he alleged.

Responding to the ministers’ statement, he said that the European Union in 2014 during the PML-N government granted the GSP Plus status, which resulted in doubling of Pakistan’s exports to the EU.

He added that it was unfair to link this with current political situation and the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan.

He also said that the Pakistan’s textile industry is largely dependent on exports to the EU, which is the largest receiver of Pakistani textile goods. “We are ready for criticism and debate on political issues, but bringing Pakistan’s foreign policy in this debate is enmity with the country,” he added.

Responding a question, he said that the speaker National Assembly cannot stop any member from voting for the no-confidence motion, adding that Article 63-A applied only when the voting process is completed and it cannot be applied prior to the cast of a vote.

Aurangzeb, in her remarks, strongly condemned the prime minister’s “threatening” statements against the opposition leaders. She also came down hard on the government spokesmen for speaking the “threatening” language of the premier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022