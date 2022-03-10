Celebrities come together to fundraise for Ukraine

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively are amongst the celebrities who have come together to raise millions for displaced citizens and refugees, as reported by The National.

Model Gigi Hadid took to social media to share that she was helping Ukraine by donating her earnings from the fashion shows she worked.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” Hadid posted on Instagram, saying she was inspired by fellow model Mica Arganaraz.

“I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders.

“Hands off Ukraine. Hands off Palestine,” Hadid said.

Celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were quick to help raise support for displaced Ukrainians.

Last month, the pair announced they were matching all donations to the UN’s Refugee Agency benefitting Ukrainians who were fleeing their homes for safety.

“When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds and Lively shared on their social media accounts, along with a link to the UNHCR’s donation page.

The UNHCR has said that nearly three million people will require humanitarian assistance this year, including “immediate shelter, protection and safety”.

Another celebrity couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, began a GoFundMe page last week, stating they were aiming to raise $30 million to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

So far, they have successfully raised $15 million.

On Monday, the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group that brings together 15 aid charities in the UK, also announced that its celebrity-backed Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal had raised more than £100m ($131m) in only four days.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton, who have previously refrained from commenting on political matters, shared their support for Ukrainians last month from their Kensington Royal social media accounts.

“We stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” the couple said