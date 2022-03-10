ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Celebrities come together to fundraise for Ukraine

BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively are amongst the celebrities who have come together to raise millions for displaced citizens and refugees, as reported by The National.

Model Gigi Hadid took to social media to share that she was helping Ukraine by donating her earnings from the fashion shows she worked.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” Hadid posted on Instagram, saying she was inspired by fellow model Mica Arganaraz.

“I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders.

“Hands off Ukraine. Hands off Palestine,” Hadid said.

Celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were quick to help raise support for displaced Ukrainians.

Last month, the pair announced they were matching all donations to the UN’s Refugee Agency benefitting Ukrainians who were fleeing their homes for safety.

“When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds and Lively shared on their social media accounts, along with a link to the UNHCR’s donation page.

The UNHCR has said that nearly three million people will require humanitarian assistance this year, including “immediate shelter, protection and safety”.

Another celebrity couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, began a GoFundMe page last week, stating they were aiming to raise $30 million to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

So far, they have successfully raised $15 million.

On Monday, the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group that brings together 15 aid charities in the UK, also announced that its celebrity-backed Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal had raised more than £100m ($131m) in only four days.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton, who have previously refrained from commenting on political matters, shared their support for Ukrainians last month from their Kensington Royal social media accounts.

“We stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” the couple said

Leonardo DiCaprio Gigi Hadid

Comments

1000 characters

Celebrities come together to fundraise for Ukraine

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Russia, Ukraine fail to make progress at 'difficult' Turkey talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctions

Remittances up 2% month-on-month, amount to $2.2bn in February

Oil bounces as tight supply gives high floor to prices

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Read more stories