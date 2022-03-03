Hong Kong shares end higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with small gains on Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve eased concerns the bank would embark on an aggressive programme of rate hikes, though traders remain fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.55 percent, or 123.42 points, to 22,467.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.08 points, to 3,481.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.83 percent, or 19.10 points, to 2,294.08.