ANL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.55%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 91.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.75%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.62%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.41%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.58%)
TREET 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.88%)
TRG 78.84 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.99%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.78%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 88.8 (2.07%)
BR30 15,872 Increased By 414.8 (2.68%)
KSE100 43,683 Increased By 639.8 (1.49%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 258.5 (1.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Markets mixed, Abu Dhabi jumps nearly 1%

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Major Gulf bourses traded mixed on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi’s index up nearly 1% after a big plunge in the previous session, while global stocks rose on planned Russia-Ukraine talks.

Asian shares surged, tracking Wall Street’s gains as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed risk-on sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal.

Oil prices also regained some footing, having fallen more than 12% in the previous session, as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is not likely to act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Abu Dhabi’s main index gained as much as 0.9%. The index had plunged 2.2% in the previous session, its biggest daily percentage loss since Dec. 20.

Dubai’s main stock index was down 0.5%, weighed by financial and communication services stocks.

Dubai Islamic Bank was down 3.6%, while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company fell 0.5%.

The Qatari index was flat, with gains in financials offset by losses in industrials.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index was flat.

State-run oil explorer Saudi Aramco was down 1.6%.

