ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
AVN 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.08%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.24%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.52%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
GGL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.05%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
TPL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.5%)
TPLP 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
TREET 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.42%)
TRG 79.42 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.95%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 92.1 (2.15%)
BR30 15,924 Increased By 467.4 (3.02%)
KSE100 43,722 Increased By 678.5 (1.58%)
KSE30 16,999 Increased By 250.9 (1.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made some amendments to the Regulation R-6 of Prudential Regulations for Corporate and Commercial Banking for investment in the companies.

According to a circular issued to bank and DFIs, it has decided to revise Para 1-A of Regulation R-6 of Prudential Regulations for Corporate/Commercial Banking for the acquisition of Shares or Single Company Investment Limit.

As per the amendment, the investment of banks and DFIs, in aggregate, in shares of any single company will be lower than 5 percent of Tier-I Capital of the bank and DFI reported in preceding half-yearly reviewed/annual audited financial statements; or, 10 percent of paid-up shares of Investee Company.

These limits will also be applicable to the investment of banks and DFIs in units of all types of mutual funds.

In addition, the investment of banks and DFIs, in aggregate, in shares or units of any single startup including Fintech Startups will be lower than the 5 percent of Tier-I Capital of the bank and DFI reported in preceding half-yearly reviewed or annual audited financial statements or Rs. 500 million.

While, the investment of banks and DFIs, in aggregate, in shares or units of any single Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will be lower than 5 percent of Tier-I Capital of the bank and DFI reported in preceding half-yearly reviewed or annual audited financial statements or 15 percent of paid-up shares of Investee Company.

Subsidy scheme for Tier-1 housing finance: Markup rates revised downwards

The SBP has also asked the banks and DFIs for an approved policy incorporating therein an internal evaluation process for objective analysis and assessment of their equity investment decisions, which must consider factors including, inter alia, the financial standing of the bank and DFI, aggregate investment portfolio, risk appetite and expected return, level of expertise, business strategy including exit strategy etc. According to all other instructions on the subject shall, however, remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) INVESTMENT DFI commercial banking Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)

Comments

1000 characters

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories