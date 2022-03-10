No-trust move: Shehbaz meets Siraj to solicit JI support

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to gain more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan and in favour of no-confidence motion against the PM in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Sirajul Haq, here on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists after the meeting with the JI chief, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said that he, on behalf of the united opposition in the parliament, has requested the JI chief to support the opposition’s constitutional move against the “most corrupt and incompetent” government.

Shehbaz said that he had appealed Haq to support the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government.

While responding to a query regarding opposition parties’ contacts with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) and other allies, Shehbaz said “there was nothing like final in politics.” He said the opposition was trying to contact every party. He slammed the government for making tall claims before coming into power and ‘leaving power with their tail between their legs’.

Shehbaz said that opposition was in contact with all the political parties and political groups with one-point agenda: to rid the country of the incompetent government led by PM Imran Khan.

“We will go to the nation after constitutionally removing the government. The no-confidence motion is not the will of an individual, but the wish of 220 million Pakistanis,” the PML-N president remarked.

“Where are the tall claims of the government? It has brought the country to the brink of disaster by raising false hopes among the public,” he said.

However, JI Amir Sirajul Haq said: “The current situation is caused by the government itself. No-confidence motion is the constitutional and democratic way.”

The JI chief said, “Without any doubt, the government has failed. However, after consultation with the party, he will present his position on the no-confidence motion.”

He said a change of system, not a change of individuals is the solution to the problem. He said the JI has decided to call the party’s meeting to deliberate on the opposition’s suggestion.

Haq was of the view that “change of the person” was not the solution to the problems and called for an overhaul in the country’s electoral system.

The JI chief also asked Shehbaz to approach the people of Pakistan as he added, “The real rulers of the country are the 22 Crore people.”

“Until the system is changed, we want to have trust in the public and they should decide about the government,” he said, adding that the mandate is to hold “free and fair” elections.

Siraj said that reservations have been expressed over all the previous elections, prompting similar movements against the leader of the country. This is not a story, he said, as it happens in every government. He reiterated his demand for electoral reforms.

“Without reviving people’s trust in the elections, this exercise is nothing. That’s why we think all parties will think on this,” the JI leader said and called for proportionate representation.

