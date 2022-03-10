KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.505 billion and the number of lots traded at 23,570.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.507 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.912 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.824 billion), DJ (PKR 2.243 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.209 billion), Silver (PKR 1.078 billion), Platinum (PKR 565.606 million), SP 500 (PKR 544.666 million), Copper (PKR 313.694 million), Japan Equity (PKR 180.968 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 124.683 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.040 million was traded.

