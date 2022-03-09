ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
A strong woman effectively contributes to national development: First Lady

Nuzhat Nazar 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Arif Alvi said an empowered and strong woman could effectively contribute to the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in connection with International Women’s Day held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI), she emphasised the need for ensuring the inclusion of women in the national mainstream.

Alvi expressed satisfaction over the progress on the emancipation of women in Pakistan at all levels, including the representation of women in the parliament.

She said women in Pakistan were progressing in all fields on the basis of their talent and determination.

She mentioned that Islam and the Constitution promoted the rights of women and encouraged their positive participation in the activities of the society.

However, Alvi stressed awareness among women about their rights, adding that educated women, parliamentarians, and entrepreneurs could play a role in guiding the womenfolk in this regard.

She said the president and prime minister were committed to the empowerment of women and particularly focused on ensuring their inheritance rights.

She also emphasised protecting the rights of disabled persons by facilitating them through the provision of necessary infrastructure at public places.

The first lady further said through the welfare of women and disabled persons, Pakistan could earn a positive image in the comity of nations.

The ICCI President, Shakil Mallik, said women had a significant role in the economic development of the country. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Joint Director, Shireen Baloch, gave a presentation about the measures taken to ensure the financial inclusion of women and eliminate gender discrimination.

