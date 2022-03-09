ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
Lumpy Skin Disease: Sindh govt decides to vaccinate animals

Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: An important meeting was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah regarding Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock, Director General Livestock and other officials.

The Secretary Livestock said that Lumpy Skin Disease has appeared in animals in Punjab and Sindh. The disease has so far been found in 20,250 animals in the province including 15,100 in Karachi, 3,781 in Thatta, 149 in Hyderabad, 656 in Badin, 85 in Jamshoro, 121 in Khairpur, 91 in Sujawal and 2 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 64 in Matiari, 35 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 124 in Sanghar, 36 in Thana Bolakhan, 4 in Qambar Shahdad Kot and 2 in Dadu.

It was informed in the meeting that so far 54 animals have died in the province due to Lumpy Skin while 4751 animals have also recovered across the province. It was further informed in the meeting that this disease has been present in different countries of the world since 2012 and this year it has appeared in India, Iran and now Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh decided to vaccinate the animals in the affected areas and directed the Livestock Department to vaccinate the animals in the areas affected by Lumpy Skin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

