ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Gulf markets end mixed, Egypt down nearly 3pc

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Major Gulf bourses ended mixed on Tuesday, with Egypt’s index down nearly 3%, amid global concerns over soaring inflation and slowing economic growth.

President Joe Biden’s administration is willing to move ahead with a US ban on Russian oil imports even if European allies do not, US sources indicated, while Russia warned that prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine.

World stocks held at a one-year low, gold climbed above the key $2,000 level, and Brent surged past $127 a barrel.

“The Egyptian stock market fell as investors expect the rise in commodities prices to be detrimental to the country’s development and could slow down economic activity,” said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist - MENA at Exness.

Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped the most, with its 2.9% fall.

Emaar Misr for Development closed up 3.8% after the company posted higher consolidated annual profit.

Dubai’s main stock index lost as much as 1%, before recouping some of the losses to trade down 0.2%.

Investors returned to the market to buy the dip in Dubai, Makarem added.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.6%, after ending the past two sessions in the red.

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday the UAE’s inclusion in FATF’s gray list was unlikely to significantly disrupt the economy in the short term, but could raise financial transaction costs.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index ended up 0.3%, having dropped as much as 0.7% in the session.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.6%, after hitting a record high of 46 riyals in the previous session.

Shares of Acwa Power rose 3.3% after the company signed a power purchase agreement for a solar plant in Al Qassim province.

The Qatari index gained 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.3% to 12,851

ABU DHABI rose 0.6% to 9,732

DUBAI lost 0.2% to 3,412

QATAR rose 0.7% to 13,683

EGYPT shed 2.8% to 10,397

BAHRAIN was up 0.4% to 2,070

OMAN rose 0.5% to 4,223

KUWAIT gained 1.1% to 8,707.

Joe Biden inflation Gulf markets Russian oil imports Abu Dhabi’s index

