ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 11.5 (0.27%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 43,195 Decreased By -72.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,820 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei ends at 16-month low as surging oil price stokes slowdown worries

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed at a 16-month low on Tuesday, as investors fretted that surging oil and other commodity prices would hurt corporate earnings and slow down economic growth.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.71% to 24,790.95, its lowest close since Nov. 6, 2020. The broader Topix lost 1.90% to 1,759,86.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a bear market, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fuelled concerns about rising inflation.

Oil prices see-sawed on Tuesday with Brent crude futures trading at $125 per barrel, around 10% below a 14-year high struck in the last session.

“Oil and other commodity prices rose and that raised investor concern about the global economic slowdown and pressure on corporate earnings,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

“Both the Nikkei and Topix have fallen to a level where investors see little downside risks. So, investors scooped up beaten-down stocks.

But it is still hard to tell when the market will start making a rebound.“

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with refiners leading the declines with a drop of 6.31%, followed by steel makers, which dropped 6.21%.

Precision makers reversed course to fall 0.30%. Hoya and Terumo gave up most of the gains to end 0.92% and 0.76% higher, respectively.

Meanwhile, technology shares advanced, with air conditioner maker Daikin Industries rising 1.76% and robot maker Fanuc gaining 1.14%.

There were 26 advancers on the Nikkei index against 199 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.87 billion, compared to the average of 1.32 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei ends at 16-month low as surging oil price stokes slowdown worries

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories