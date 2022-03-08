ANL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
ASC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.14%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.37%)
GGL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
TELE 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.55%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.12%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.71%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By 29.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,808 Increased By 247.7 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,819 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

  • Register growth of 12% month-on-month in February
BR Web Desk 08 Mar, 2022

Inflows under Pakistan’s Roshan Digitial Account (RDA) reached $3.632 billion at the end of February 2022, 18 months since the programme was launched, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

As per the SBP, an inflow of $250 million was recorded in February alone, compared to an inflow of $222 million in December, a month-on-month increase of over 12%.

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Out of the overall $3,632 million deposited in RDAs, $2,494 million or almost 68.6% have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), the data shows. Out of the total amount invested in NPCs, $1,352 million have been invested in conventional NPCs, whereas $1,142 million have been invested in Islamic NPCs.

Meanwhile, a meagre amount of $35 million i.e. 1% of the total funds has made its way into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through RDAs.

The central bank data also revealed 365,182 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries during the 18-month period. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 6.6%.

Launched last year in September, the RDA is an initiative of the SBP for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP), formed in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It allows NRPs to open an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment, and investment activities in the country.

The initiative is part of the government’s strategy to attract foreign inflows, much-needed by the country facing a widening current account deficit, amid a jump in the import bill.

As per July-January 2021-22 data, the current account deficit crossed the $11-billion mark with growth in imports continuing to outpace exports. This pushes Pakistan to seek different sources of foreign exchange to meet its balance of payment needs.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken a number of measures to attract NRPs. Last year, the government launched the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme (SDRP), which will award points to overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances through legal channels.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Remittances Overseas Pakistanis Roshan Digital Account SBP current account deficit RDA

Comments

1000 characters

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories