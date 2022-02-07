ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

  • Inflow in January registers 9% decrease month-on-month
Ali Ahmed 07 Feb, 2022

Pakistan’s Roshan Digitial Account (RDA) inflows reached $3.382 billion at the end of January 2022, 17 months since the programme was launched, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

As per the SBP, an inflow of $222 million was recorded in January alone, compared to an inflow of $244 million in December, a month-on-month decline of over 9%.

Out of the overall $3,382 million deposited in RDAs, $2,319 million or almost 68.6% have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), the data shows. Out of the total amount invested in NPCs, $1,278 million have been invested in conventional NPCs, whereas $1,041 million have been invested in Islamic NPCs.

Meanwhile, a meagre amount of $34 million has made its way into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through RDAs.

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

The central bank data also says 342,611 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries during the 17-month period. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 6.2%.

Launched last year in September, the RDA is an initiative of the SBP for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP), formed in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It allows NRPs to open an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment, and investment activities in the country.

Facing a ballooning current account deficit amid increased imports, Pakistan heavily relies on different sources of foreign exchange to meet its needs, attaching great importance to overseas Pakistanis in the endeavour.

Roshan Digital Account: Full-year inflow clocks in at $2.11 billion

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken a number of measures to attract NRPs. Last year, the government launched the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme (SDRP), which will award points to overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances through legal channels.

Pakistan Roshan Digital Account SBP State Bank remittance NRP RDA inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories