Covid-19: Punjab reports 223 fresh cases, six deaths

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 223 fresh infections and six fatalities due to Covid-19 virus taking the tally of cases to 502,889 and death toll to 13,525.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 146 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, four each in Sialkot, Sargodha and Chiniot and three in Gujranwala.

Currently, 5,212 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and the Health department conducted 17,405 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. So far, 10.213 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province stood at 1.3 percent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore the ratio is 3.5 percent, Rawalpindi 1pc , Faisalabad 0.8pc, Multan 3pc and Gujranwala 0.3pc. About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said that people over 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately. In such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he added.

