Ex-president Rafiq Tarar passes away

LAHORE: Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar died on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 92. The late served as the 9th President of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001. He also served as a Senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before entering into politics, Muhammad Rafique Tarar served as senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994. He also worked as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the former president Rafiq Tarar.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said: “He (Rafique Tarar) with his wisdom, foresightedness, and tolerance always played a key role in resolving matters. His death is a personal trauma. His absence will always be felt. May Allah Almighty grant patience to his family and friends, Ameen”.

He said that Rafique Tarar was a very friendly and good-natured person, and he was a true Pakistani.

“His death is a personal trauma for us. With his demise, the PML-N has lost a great asset to party and a senior leader”, he added.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed condolences over the demise of the former president and said that his services would always be remembered. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

