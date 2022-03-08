ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-president Rafiq Tarar passes away

Recorder Report 08 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar died on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 92. The late served as the 9th President of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001. He also served as a Senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before entering into politics, Muhammad Rafique Tarar served as senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994. He also worked as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the former president Rafiq Tarar.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said: “He (Rafique Tarar) with his wisdom, foresightedness, and tolerance always played a key role in resolving matters. His death is a personal trauma. His absence will always be felt. May Allah Almighty grant patience to his family and friends, Ameen”.

He said that Rafique Tarar was a very friendly and good-natured person, and he was a true Pakistani.

“His death is a personal trauma for us. With his demise, the PML-N has lost a great asset to party and a senior leader”, he added.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed condolences over the demise of the former president and said that his services would always be remembered. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court of Pakistan Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar Ex president Rafiq Tarar passes away

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ex-president Rafiq Tarar passes away

Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

PM, EU President discuss Ukraine war

Xi condemns Peshawar mosque blast

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Fight against terrorism: PM for bigger role of provinces

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

Read more stories