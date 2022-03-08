PSDP FY23: Water ministry seeks Rs 447bn allocations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) Monday said it has prepared proposals for allocation of Rs 447 billion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23, of which Rs 312 billion are related to water sector and Rs 136 billion for hydropower projects.

This information was shared by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mehar Ali Shah with National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources which met under the chairmanship of Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

He briefed the committee members that Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda ) has prioritized its scheme in the following order: priority -1, mega projects like Diamer Bhasha (dam part) and (land acquisition) resettlement, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and K-4 supply scheme require provision of Rs 166.906 billion; priority-II, projects to complete/wind up if proposed PSDP is allocated/released (12 projects needing provision of 19.359 billion); priority-III, projects which are at an advanced stage of execution (five projects with proposed provision of Rs 15.577 billion); and priority-IV, projects which are ready to launch for commencement (five projects with demand of Rs 7.977 billion).

Of Rs 166.906 billion first priority projects, Wapda will seek Rs 37.053 billion for Diamer Bhasha Dam project (dam part) and Rs 16.760 billion for land acquisition and resettlement, Rs 47 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs 66.093 billion for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

Mangla Dam Raising, Kurram Tangi Dam (stage-1), Kacchi Canal (phase-1, part-A), Kachhi Canal (remaining works, land and water monitoring/ evaluation of Indus plains by SMO, Hanngol Dam (detailed engineering design), etc.

In response to a question, the committee was informed that the Ministry does not expect budget recommendations will be implemented.

Mehar Ali Shah contended that whatever amount is allocated for the projects in the PSDP 2022-23, will be enough and maintained that work is in progress on 108 projects of water sector and 13 hydropower projects.

Chairman Standing Committee expressed concern on the non-completion of ongoing projects. The Committee recommended the issuance of demanded allocation for timely completion of ongoing projects. The Ministry of Water Resources informed the Committee that the deadline for submission of proposals as per the Budget Call letter is March 15, 2022. However, interim budget proposals from Water Sector and Hydropower Sector projects are received. The Committee scrutinized the proposals in detail and approved projects under PSDP 22-23.

The chair expressed serious concern on unnecessary delay in rehabilitation of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) system and directed Ministry to prepare a comprehensive briefing on LBOD for the next meeting. The committee also directed to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Interior for a briefing on ‘the security of Rawal Dam’ in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee deferred briefings on ‘The Islamabad Water Conservation Bill, 2021’, Briefing on Hill Torrents Management, discussion on water distribution by Irsa, and Briefing on Nai Gaj Dam, for the next meeting of the Committee.

The committee approved the minutes of its previous meeting with some amendments. The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhadla, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Agha Hassan Baloch, Riaz-ul-Haq, Munawwar Ali Talpur, Afreen Khan, Gul Dad Khan MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA.

