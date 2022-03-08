ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSDP FY23: Water ministry seeks Rs 447bn allocations

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) Monday said it has prepared proposals for allocation of Rs 447 billion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23, of which Rs 312 billion are related to water sector and Rs 136 billion for hydropower projects.

This information was shared by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mehar Ali Shah with National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources which met under the chairmanship of Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

He briefed the committee members that Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda ) has prioritized its scheme in the following order: priority -1, mega projects like Diamer Bhasha (dam part) and (land acquisition) resettlement, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and K-4 supply scheme require provision of Rs 166.906 billion; priority-II, projects to complete/wind up if proposed PSDP is allocated/released (12 projects needing provision of 19.359 billion); priority-III, projects which are at an advanced stage of execution (five projects with proposed provision of Rs 15.577 billion); and priority-IV, projects which are ready to launch for commencement (five projects with demand of Rs 7.977 billion).

Of Rs 166.906 billion first priority projects, Wapda will seek Rs 37.053 billion for Diamer Bhasha Dam project (dam part) and Rs 16.760 billion for land acquisition and resettlement, Rs 47 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs 66.093 billion for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

Mangla Dam Raising, Kurram Tangi Dam (stage-1), Kacchi Canal (phase-1, part-A), Kachhi Canal (remaining works, land and water monitoring/ evaluation of Indus plains by SMO, Hanngol Dam (detailed engineering design), etc.

In response to a question, the committee was informed that the Ministry does not expect budget recommendations will be implemented.

Mehar Ali Shah contended that whatever amount is allocated for the projects in the PSDP 2022-23, will be enough and maintained that work is in progress on 108 projects of water sector and 13 hydropower projects.

Chairman Standing Committee expressed concern on the non-completion of ongoing projects. The Committee recommended the issuance of demanded allocation for timely completion of ongoing projects. The Ministry of Water Resources informed the Committee that the deadline for submission of proposals as per the Budget Call letter is March 15, 2022. However, interim budget proposals from Water Sector and Hydropower Sector projects are received. The Committee scrutinized the proposals in detail and approved projects under PSDP 22-23.

The chair expressed serious concern on unnecessary delay in rehabilitation of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) system and directed Ministry to prepare a comprehensive briefing on LBOD for the next meeting. The committee also directed to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Interior for a briefing on ‘the security of Rawal Dam’ in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee deferred briefings on ‘The Islamabad Water Conservation Bill, 2021’, Briefing on Hill Torrents Management, discussion on water distribution by Irsa, and Briefing on Nai Gaj Dam, for the next meeting of the Committee.

The committee approved the minutes of its previous meeting with some amendments. The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhadla, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Agha Hassan Baloch, Riaz-ul-Haq, Munawwar Ali Talpur, Afreen Khan, Gul Dad Khan MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly PSDP Ministry of Water Resources PSDP FY23

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSDP FY23: Water ministry seeks Rs 447bn allocations

Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

PM, EU President discuss Ukraine war

Xi condemns Peshawar mosque blast

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Fight against terrorism: PM for bigger role of provinces

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

Read more stories