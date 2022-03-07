ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.82%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.49%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.51%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.28%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-7.44%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-10.63%)
BR100 4,334 Decreased By -179.3 (-3.97%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -985.4 (-5.95%)
KSE100 43,307 Decreased By -1244.2 (-2.79%)
KSE30 16,851 Decreased By -578.1 (-3.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hosts New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit match

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

DUNEDIN: New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match Monday to put their Women's Cricket World Cup campaign back on track.

The New Zealanders, who suffered a shock loss to the West Indies in their opening match, looked totally in control in a fixture where the innings were reduced to 27 overs due to heavy rain.

Set a target of 141, they finished on 144-1 with seven overs to spare as Suzie Bates smashed 79 off 69 balls and Amelia Kerr made 47 off 37.

Captain Sophie Devine said New Zealand needed to "move on quickly" from the West Indies defeat but admitted she feared the match against Bangladesh would be washed out, in a potentially disastrous blow to their hopes of making the knockouts.

"We know that this competition's going to be tight so we're certainly happy we managed to get a win," she said.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said the cold, wet conditions affected her players.

"We've never played in these conditions because of the rain," she said.

"Our bowlers couldn't grip the ball properly and we couldn't see the ball properly on the ground, so it was very tough."

She said the Bangladesh batters struggled to form partnerships but hailed her team's fighting spirit.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ever ODI meeting between the teams.

Bangladesh's openers made a dynamic start to their 27-over innings, intent on improving the sluggish run rate that cost dearly in a 32-run loss to South Africa in their tournament opener.

Shamima Sultana made 33 off 36 balls before departing, then Amy Satterthwaite put the brakes on Bangladesh's scoring with two wickets in her first over and finished with three for 25.

Fargana Haque managed 52 off 63 balls but was run out by Frances Mackay, who performed spectacularly in the field.

Devine was dismissed cheaply for 14 but Bates and Kerr combined for a decisive 108-run stand.

New Zealand Bangladesh Women's Cricket World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Hosts New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit match

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories