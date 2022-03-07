ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.14%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.4%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.34%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-7.29%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-10.32%)
BR100 4,333 Decreased By -180.3 (-4%)
BR30 15,591 Decreased By -984.4 (-5.94%)
KSE100 43,275 Decreased By -1276.5 (-2.87%)
KSE30 16,846 Decreased By -583 (-3.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Superlong JGB yields hit one-month low on safe-haven rush

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday, with superlong debt yields hitting one-month lows, as investors rushed towards safe-haven assets, as a spike in oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war fostered staglation fears.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.135% as of 0520 GMT.

The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.610%, after earlier toucing 0.600% for the first time since Feb. 4.

The 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.830%, after touching 0.825% for the first time since Feb. 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press ahead with the invasion unless Kyiv surrenders, despite severe Western sanctions and the risk of a ban on Russian oil imports.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

It's a textbook risk-off market, but at the same time, "unless there is some new development to worsen the situation, there's no need to rush in and buy to the extent that yields enter a new range compared to last week," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"There is some sort of cautious feeling that the market is too expensive." The five-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.015%, while the two-year note was untraded, and last yielded minus 0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 151.07, with a trading volume of 14,416 lots.

Japanese government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

Superlong JGB yields hit one-month low on safe-haven rush

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories