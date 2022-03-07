ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PML-N demands early payment of pending ST refunds

Recorder Report 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday demanded the government to immediately pay refunds for sales tax, saying Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had not paid a single penny of sales tax refund in last two years.

In a statement, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that closure of industrial units manufacturing tractors and agricultural tools was an alarming sign for the country’s economy and a proof of the destruction of both agriculture and industry because of the ‘corrupt and incompetent’ PTI regime.

She warned that this could lead to food inflation and insecurity in Pakistan, adding the country was already suffering from extreme food inflation, especially in rural areas.

If the revenue had increased so much according to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added, why was the Sales tax refund not paid for two years, she questioned.

“This inability of FBR to pay billions in sales tax refunds was a contradiction of the prime minister’s claims,” she said.

She said shutting down of these units would lead to further inflation in the already economic crisis struck country, adding 200,000 families would be hit by it while 6 million were already unemployed and 20 million were living below poverty line.

She demanded that the amount be paid immediately to save 200,000 families from misery and starvation.

