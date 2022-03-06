ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Mar 06, 2022
England's Stokes keen to make amends after 'letting down' team in Ashes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he "let the team" down in their 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, and pledged to...
Reuters 06 Mar, 2022

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he "let the team" down in their 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, and pledged to do better in their three-match Test series against West Indies.

Stokes made his return to cricket at the Ashes in December last year after taking an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and recover from a finger injury, but struggled to find his best form Down Under.

The 30-year-old, who was hampered by a side strain which he picked up while playing in the fourth Test, had an average of 23.60 with the bat, with a high score of 66, and took four wickets.

"Looking back on Australia we've had some honest reflections, not only as a team but individuals," Stokes told reporters on Saturday. "One of my reflections on the tour as a whole was that I personally felt I let the team down, with more than just performances.

"I would have liked to have been in better physical shape when I was in Australia. I never want to feel that way again because it's hard when you sit down to reflect on the things that didn't go well in Australia.

"We've come here (to Antigua) and wiped the slate clean. We can't live in the past. I know what I want to give to the team and I know what I have to do to deliver that on a consistent basis."

The first Test in Antigua begins on March 8 and will be followed by conTests in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28). The three-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Ben Stokes Ashes

England's Stokes keen to make amends after 'letting down' team in Ashes

