ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBG leaders advocate interaction with Uzbek counterparts

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Leaders of UBG has urged all trade bodies of Pakistan to interact with their Uzbekistani counterparts to provide opportunities business and investment to their members.

They said that the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was long desire of the business community which has been accomplished in the recent visit of President of Uzbekistan. They said that PTA signed by the head of states of both the countries has considerably enhanced the confidence of the business community which will lead to promotion of bilateral trade & economic relations and encourage them to enter into joint ventures in various potential sectors hitherto unexplored.

They further said that the reciprocal visit of President of Uzbekistan long awaited is vibrant indication to bring the business community of both countries more closer which will consequently result in enhancement of the volume of bilateral trade.

Further commenting on the visit of President Uzbekistan they said that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan as a gate way to Central Asian Countries particularly Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan. Improvement in bilateral trade will be beneficial for both the countries as Pakistan can penetrate in Central Asian region having trade potential of US$90 billion while Uzbekistan can drive benefits from Gwadar port and huge potential market of Pakistan.

UBG also welcome the decision announced by both the countries for the fast track measures to further expand the connectivity agenda and economic integration and Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar Railway project for the future in the region which will bring about economic revolution in ECO region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Preferential Trade Agreement Bilateral trade business community business opportunities UBG

Comments

Comments are closed.

UBG leaders advocate interaction with Uzbek counterparts

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

All suspects identified: Rashid

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Read more stories