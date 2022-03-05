ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Bilawal’s Awami March to reach Lahore today

Hamid Waleed 05 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Awami March of Bilawal Bhutto will reach Lahore today (Saturday) on the sixth day of his long protest journey to Islamabad.

Bilawal crossed the border of South Punjab and entered Central Punjab through Cheecha Watni near Khanewal on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, a drone camera had also hit Asifa Bhutto Zardari in Khanewal when she turned up on the stage of the truck along with Bilawal Bhutto to wave party workers. Both of them went down for a while. Later, Bilawal re-emerged to address the rally. He said Aseefa was ready to accompany her but he had advised her to go to hospital for medical aid to rejoin the Awami March.

While addressing a large gathering in Khanewal, he vowed to turn Pakistan into Bhutto’s and Shaheed Benazir’s Pakistan by throwing out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which he said has ‘destroyed’ the country in the name of change.

He criticized the government for its failure in controlling inflation. According to him, the joint opposition was working on brining a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He urged the party workers to support his cause and accompany him to Islamabad for a change of government.

Bilawal has already thrown down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Imran Khan warning him to resign within five days or be ready for a no-confidence move. In his address to a charged crowd in Lodhran, he said: “I want free and fair elections immediately.

The PM has only two options: resign or face no-confidence move.”

On his way to Multan from Rahim Yar Khan, the PPP chairman addressed big gatherings of workers at Channigoth and Ahmedpur East where he warned the premier that a no-confidence motion would be tabled against him after the marchers reached Islamabad if he (Imran) failed to quit.

He said all parties were united on no-confidence move and this was the victory of the PPP stance.

He claimed that the opposition had got the required numbers to send the prime minister packing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

