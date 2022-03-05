PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s always bad with the good

“So what’s with this hype about vote of no-confidence?”

“Why don’t you just enjoy its fallout.”

“Excuse me!”

“Petrol prices are down by Rs 10 per litre, electricity is down by Rs 5 per unit and…and the Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries are going to get Rs 2000 more than before so enjoy while you can.”

“The Khan says these prices will prevail till end June and…”

“You do realize that The Treasury cannot afford all this – I mean if the tax collections have risen from Rs 3074 billion during the first eight months of 2021 to Rs 3799 billion this year then non tax revenue has declined by 300 billion rupees under the petroleum levy and sales tax and…and wait…this rise in collections is mainly due to higher imports which are widening the trade deficit and the projected balance of payment deficit is expected to exceed what this administration inherited and….”

“There is always bad with the good.”

“Indeed and don’t forget that the expenditure rise due to this package in terms of subsidies is not firmed up yet and with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war prices of oil are on the rise internationally – from 103 dollars per barrel on the day The Khan announced his largess from public money to 117 dollars per barrel on Thursday…”

“You reckon it is not sustainable?”

“Nope, and once the vote of confidence is passed whether it’s successful or not I reckon there will be some reversals in the largess and…”

“I don’t think so The Khan has pledged…”

“Well as The Khan says a u turn is the mark of a great leader and to be honest I reckon that these decisions are not sustainable.”

“I ask you one question: what is the point of hiring crack troopers to protect your house after it has been burgled?”

“Excuse me?”

“If the government falls then what is the point of guarding the treasury if you will.”

“That’s a rather cynical way…”

“Maybe but The Khan is continuing to appoint those not suited for the job: Asad Umar is not a Zardari or a Jehangir Tareen so to expect him to convince the Chaudharys to support him in the event of a vote of no confidence is not going to work unless forthcoming events convince the Chaudharys otherwise.”

“His brother was made Governor of Sindh by the Sharifs, a position with much pomp but no power, so do you reckon that was a more appropriate choice?”

“That is for you to decide.”

