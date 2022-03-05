ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AEMEND rejects PECA Ordinance

Press Release 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), in its annual session, completely rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) declaring it to be against freedom of expression and basic human rights. AEMEND considers that the purpose of this ordinance is to curb the freedom of media and people in violation of the basic spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan.

AEMEND demands that the government immediately and unconditionally withdraw this illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-media PECA Ordinance. The annual session reaffirms its resolve to not only resist every black law, including PECA Ordinance but to also stand shoulder to shoulder with other media organizations, bar councils, human rights and civil rights organizations in this collective struggle.

AEMEND expresses serious concern about the overall situation of freedom of expression in the country, and understands that while it is not the responsibility of a single entity to address the problems faced by journalists in Pakistan like threats, persecution, pressures, propaganda, harassment of female journalists in particular and social media trolling, it is after all the responsibility of the government to ensure a free and safe environment for journalists to perform their duties without any pressure.

AEMEND implored the managements of all media houses to take steps for the professional training and capacity-building of journalists by conducting special courses, assuring full cooperation in these initiatives. It also demands that working, professional journalists be appointed as Editors, Directors and Head of News. This is not only beneficial for organizations and viewers but will also ensure checks and balances, implementation of the code of conduct and adherence to journalistic values.

AEMEND welcomes the establishment of a committee by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to address the challenges faced by journalists and media workers, and hopes that concrete and positive steps will soon be taken in this regard, as this will greatly benefit the journalistic fraternity and workers, and mitigate the prevailing unrest and financial uncertainty in the community so that there can be better focus on broader issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

AEMEND PECA Ordinance 2022 PECA ordinance

Comments

Comments are closed.

AEMEND rejects PECA Ordinance

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories