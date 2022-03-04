ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
AVN 97.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.71%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
GGL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.35%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
TELE 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
TPL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.86%)
TPLP 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.23%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 16,609 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,567 Increased By 41 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,437 Increased By 27.1 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares close week with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dived Friday following news Russian troops had shelled Europe's biggest nuclear power...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dived Friday following news Russian troops had shelled Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, while tech firms were hit by ongoing concerns about China's crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.50 percent, or 562.05 points, to 21,905.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.96 percent, or 33.46 points, to 3,447.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.28 percent, or 29.44 points, to 2,264.64.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares close week with more losses

Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories