Hong Kong shares close week with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dived Friday following news Russian troops had shelled Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, while tech firms were hit by ongoing concerns about China's crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.50 percent, or 562.05 points, to 21,905.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.96 percent, or 33.46 points, to 3,447.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.28 percent, or 29.44 points, to 2,264.64.