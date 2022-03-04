Submarine: minister issues stern warning to India

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday warned India to be ready to face the music if its submarines are seen entering Pakistani waters again.

The warning from the minister came after Pakistan Navy intercepted and tracked an Indian submarine on March 1 (Tuesday).

“Enough is enough. This is my last warning to India. Any mistake to cross into Pakistani waters [by India] will be disastrous for it as we will not tolerate it next time,” he declared.

The interior minister said that it is for the fifth time, Indian submarine made attempts to enter Pakistani territorial waters, which is in no way acceptable.

“We’d captured an Indian submarine last year but didn’t hit it and let it go with a warning. But the violation of our waters again is simply not acceptable,” he maintained.

He said that Pakistan had given last warning to India not to complain as the consequences of any such violation next time will be quite different.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the navy’s anti-submarine unit intercepted and tracked the “latest Kalvari class Indian submarine”.

