ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices steady on Ukraine crisis

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Gold steadied on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors on their toes and buoyed demand for safe-haven bullion, countering pressure from an uptick in riskier assets, while supply concerns pushed palladium to a seven-month peak.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,926.10 per ounce by 0726 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,930.50.

Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, while a fresh round of sanctions by the United States was bound to make it harder for Russia to modernise its oil refineries.

Asian shares gained ground after reassuring comments from the US Federal Reserve to “carefully” raise interest rates at its upcoming March meeting, but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

“This is the push me, pull you effect. Potential for higher interest rates from better economic activities is clearly a negative for gold, that’s being overwhelmed by the geopolitical concerns,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Although gold is considered a safe investment during political and economic uncertainty, rising US interest rates increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

“At one stage, the reality of a better economic outlook will weigh on gold. So one potential scenario is a spurt towards those all-time highs over the next two weeks before the gravity effect of higher interest rates start to pull gold prices down again,” McCarthy added.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, jumped 2% to $2,721.78, after hitting a fresh high since July at $2,735.18 earlier in the session.

With Western nations having ratcheted up sanctions on Russia, which accounts for 40% of global palladium production, analysts warned of further supply constraints for the metal in an already tight market.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $25.34 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.3% to $1,085.35.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices gold us Gold Spot

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold prices steady on Ukraine crisis

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories