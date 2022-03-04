ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘No political party has placed sports on its political agenda’

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Rebuild Karachi Conference - an initiative of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi - hosted on Thursday a moot entitled “Issues and Solutions for Sports Department in Karachi,” taking onboard prominent sports personalities to reach a solution for prevailing problems of the sector in the city.

JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, former Olympian Islahuddin, former National Cricketer Sadiq Mohammad, former skipper in the national cricket team Younus Khan, senior sports journalist Yahya Hussani, Karachi Tennis Association President Khalid Rehmani, renowned boxer Ali Akbar Shah Qadri, former hockey player Mubashir Mukhtar and Dr Saqib Ansari took part in the panel discussion at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that sports and health are deeply interlinked. He added that hospitals are seemed over occupied when playgrounds wear deserted looks. Young blood tends to negative activities in the absence of healthy opportunities, he said.

The JI leader said that unfortunately no political party has placed sports on its political agenda. Both the ruling and opposition parties should put sports, health and education on their political agendas, he said adding that the corporate sector should also forward and support the sports sector through their corporate social responsibility sector.

On the occasion, he announced that the JI is going to establish a sports desk at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq. He said that the JI doesn’t enjoy rule in the province but the history was evident that it has delivered whenever an opportunity is given.

He said that the Sindh government was responsible for provision of health and education facilities in the province but unfortunately not even a single public sector school, out of 49,000 schools across Sindh offers quality education.

He said that in the past, the sports sector in the country produced marvellous results despite limited resources. He said that gradually the situation has become worst from bad. He highlighted the practically on 87 grounds have left in Karachi for a population of over 30 million people. He added that out of the 87 grounds, only 25 grounds are functional and able to be used for playing cricket.

The JI leader also highlighted the issue of encroachment and China cutting of sports grounds. Islahuddin in his address said that the murder of merit in sports institutions has brought the sports sector in the country to the prevailing condition. He stressed the need to bring in appropriate sports policies.

Sadiq Mohammad hailed the JI for taking up the issue of sports in Karachi. Yahya Hussani suggested several measures to revive the sports sector in the country. Khalid Rehmani talked about the impacts of sports activities in the back drop of public health. Qadri shed light on the role of educational institutions in connection with sports activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JI Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman political agenda

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘No political party has placed sports on its political agenda’

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories