South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 204,000 tonnes of corn

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 204,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender, which they said also closes on Wednesday, March 2, comes amid soaring prices of corn after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major exporter of the crop.

Chicago corn climbed by its daily limit on Tuesday as markets grappled with halted shipments from Ukraine and the risk that a lasting conflict could hamper spring plantings, as European consumers scrambled for alternative supplies.

