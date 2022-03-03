ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
GGL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,499 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,637 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 44,389 Decreased By -125.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures jump more than 8% on China demand optimism

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged on Thursday, buoyed by growing hopes of improved demand for...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged on Thursday, buoyed by growing hopes of improved demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China after reports of a possible easing of COVID-19 curbs in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 9.7% to 818.50 yuan ($129.54) a tonne, advancing for a fourth straight day to its highest since Feb. 11.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month April iron ore jumped 8.9% to a contract high $162.40 a tonne.

"The whole China ferrous futures complex is reacting zealously to reports that the country is contemplating exiting its 'zero-tolerance' stance towards COVID-19, for which the 'stop/start' impact on the economy has been a heavy burden," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

"Fewer intermittent lockdowns will support China's pursuit to getting the economy back on track."

In the spot market, imported iron ore traded at $147.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 14, according to SteelHome consultancy data.

"While the Russia-Ukraine war has displaced 70 million tonnes of iron ore exports almost overnight, it will mainly be the blast furnace pellet market - 138 million tonnes in 2021 - which feels the immediate wrath of tighter supply given that these two countries account for 29 million tonnes, or 21%, of global seaborne trade," Widnell said.

Chinese steel futures and other steelmaking ingredients also extended what appeared to be another blistering rally after market regulators last month sought to curb surging prices of iron ore and coal in particular.

Hot-rolled coil, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3% to its highest since October.

Construction steel rebar gained 1.9% to its strongest since Feb. 11. Stainless steel was up 2.9%.

Dalian coking coal climbed 3.8% and coke advanced 3.3% to their strongest levels since October.

China Singapore iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures jump more than 8% on China demand optimism

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories