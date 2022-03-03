Auction for Nawaz’s property: NAB granted time to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Wednesday granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply in response to a plea against auction of property of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, heard the case filed by Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s vice president. NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, prayed before the court for more time to submit the Bureau’s reply, which the court accepted and adjourned the case.

The court had directed to auction the property of Nawaz Sharif after he was declared absconder in Toshakhana reference. In another case, an Accountability Court-I adjourned hearing on Kidney Hills reference against Saleem Mandviwala, a former deputy chairman Senate who is also a senior leader of opposition Pakistan People’s party (PPP), till March 25 as the judge of the said court was on leave.

