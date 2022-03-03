ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Bilawal gets a rousing welcome in Punjab

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari entered Punjab on Wednesday amidst a rousing welcome by the party workers. Earlier, while addressing the party workers at Sindh-Punjab border town Gothki, he said that the history is a witness to the fact that rights are never presented on a plate and one has to fight and snatch his or her rights. For getting rights one has to struggle, work hard and offer sacrifices, he stressed.

Bilawal said jiyalas are heading towards Islamabad with an aim of a democratic attack on a selected and puppet government. The selected prime minister has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table no-confidence motion against him in the Parliament. With the no-confidence motion it will be exposed that who is standing with this selected thief and who is standing with the people, he added.

Party sources said Bialwal’s caravan would spend Wednesday night in Rahim Yar Khan where president PPP Southern Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Khan has made arrangements for thousands of party workers at Chowk Bahadur. Already, Bilawal had started his long march from Karachi on February 27 and passed through major cities of the province of Sindh while addressing large gatherings of party workers. His container has arrived district Rahim Yar Khan on the fourth day of his long journey towards Islamabad.

Bilawal would leave for Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan on Thursday (today), followed by his arrival in Sahiwal on 4th March, and finally to the city of Lahore on 5th of March where he would address a large rally at Nasir Bagh

