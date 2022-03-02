FO says social media accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Algeria hacked

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday that the official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria were hacked.

"All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria," the FO spokesperson announced in a Twitter post.

The FO statement came after social media posts from the embassy said that all missions of Pakistan were allegedly “ordered to divert funds to Ukraine for evacuating Pakistani nationals.”

In December last year, the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked.

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

In a series of tweets, the verified account of Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia had tweeted, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect that we official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to nonpayment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan?"

Later, the Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was restored and the post criticising PM Imran was removed. "The Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia were hacked. The messages posted during that period were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. The accounts now stand restored," Pakistan's embassy in Serbia said.