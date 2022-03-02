ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.39%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.31%)
TRG 77.57 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.22%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,510 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 16,732 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,454 Decreased By -349.6 (-0.78%)
KSE30 17,328 Decreased By -137.1 (-0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN General Assembly set to censure Russia over Ukraine invasion

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

By Tuesday evening nearly half the 193-member General Assembly had signed on as co-sponsors of a draft resolution ahead of a vote on Wednesday, diplomats said. The text "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."

It is similar to a draft resolution vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

"Russia's war marks a new reality. It requires each and every one of us to take a firm and responsible decision and to take a side," Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the General Assembly on Tuesday.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

The draft text "demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

Dozens of states are expected to formally abstain from the vote or not engage at all. In two votes by the 15-member UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis in the past week, China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

"We must leave space for a diplomatic off-ramp," UAE UN Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said on Tuesday. "Channels must remain open and those countries that did abstain have those channels with President Putin and will use them to help and support in whatever way we can."

The General Assembly vote will come at the end of a rare emergency special session of the body, which was convened by the Security Council on Sunday.

Russia was unable to veto the move because it was a procedural matter.

More than 100 countries will have addressed the session before the vote.

The moves at the United Nations are mirroring what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

The Security Council voted on a draft resolution opposing a referendum on the status of Crimea and urged countries not to recognize it. It was vetoed by Russia.

The General Assembly then adopted a resolution declaring the referendum invalid. It received 100 votes in favor, 11 against and 58 formal abstentions, while two dozen countries didn't take part.

Russia Ukraine UNITED NATIONS Security Council United Nations General Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

UN General Assembly set to censure Russia over Ukraine invasion

Record tax collection allowed govt to provide relief to public: PM Imran

IMF will question PM’s relief package

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Read more stories