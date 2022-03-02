ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Govt agencies directed to ensure timely payment against pensions

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed all the federal government agencies to ensure timely payment of pension and retirement dues to the government servants, particularly low paid employees.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for delay. He has also constituted a monitoring committee under Ayub Khan Tareen, Senior Advisor Wafaqi Mutasib Secretariat (WMS), which will present a comprehensive report within six weeks by identifying the problems and bottlenecks after meeting with the relevant ministries and departments.

He was chairing a meeting with the senior officers of important ministries and the Accountant General Pakistan Railways (AGPR) for implementing the recommendations of pension committee for redressal of hundreds of complaints against delay in payment of pension.

Earlier, a committee of Wafaqi Mohtasib had submitted a comprehensive report to improve the pension system whose recommendations are not being implemented fully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

