Easypaisa partners with Qisstpay to facilitate payments

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Easypaisa has partnered with Qisstpay, country’s fastest growing retail payment solutions service, to facilitate convenient and secure digital payments at Qisstpay partner merchants across the country.

The partnership will enable customers opting to pay their Qisstpay instalment payments faster through their Easypaisa App in real-time, without any extra fee. With a vision to digitize all cash payments in Pakistan, Easypaisa has been reaching out and collaborating with strategic partners across the country to increase the adoption of digital financial services.

Commenting on this development, CEO, Easypaisa, M. Mudassar Aqil has said that collaboration and technology are at the forefront when it comes to serving our mission to transform Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society.

“Through this partnership with Qisstpay, which is the only SECP licensed company to allow instalment solutions, Easypaisa is proud to have become the first mobile wallet in the country to facilitate innovative payment options like 1 Click checkout & BNPL. We are very excited to develop and further expand this space, which has a lot of potential in Pakistan’s payments landscape”, he added.

