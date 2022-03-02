COAS briefed about security situation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday appreciated the morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists. During the visit to Turbat, the COAS was briefed on the security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured.

Later, the COAS visited the University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers, and women.

The COAS said that Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalise on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

The COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area. Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan, the COAS reiterated.

The people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability.

Through comprehensive national effort, true potential of Balochistan will be realised, the COAS concluded Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022